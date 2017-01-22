Col. Richard Elam, commander, 50th Regional Support Group (left) places the brigade patch on the arm of Lt. Col. Lawrence Smith, commander of the 254th Transportation Battalion. Every Soldier in the battalion received the 50th RSG patch during the patching ceremony Sunday in West Palm Beach.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 17:06
|Photo ID:
|3117275
|VIRIN:
|170122-Z-PO157-049
|Resolution:
|3264x4235
|Size:
|912.79 KB
|Location:
|WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
|Hometown:
|MARIANNA, FL, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Hometown:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Patching ceremony paves the way for 254th Transportation to align mission [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Carmen Fleischmann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
