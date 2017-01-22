Patching ceremony paves the way for 254th Transportation to align mission

Col. Richard Elam, commander, 50th Regional Support Group (left) places the brigade patch on the arm of Lt. Col. Lawrence Smith, commander of the 254th Transportation Battalion. Every Soldier in the battalion received the 50th RSG patch during the patching ceremony Sunday in West Palm Beach.

Date Taken: 01.22.2017
Location: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US