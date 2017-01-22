(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Patching ceremony paves the way for 254th Transportation to align mission [Image 4 of 4]

    Patching ceremony paves the way for 254th Transportation to align mission

    WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carmen Fleischmann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Col. Richard Elam, commander, 50th Regional Support Group (left) places the brigade patch on the arm of Lt. Col. Lawrence Smith, commander of the 254th Transportation Battalion. Every Soldier in the battalion received the 50th RSG patch during the patching ceremony Sunday in West Palm Beach.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 17:06
    Photo ID: 3117275
    VIRIN: 170122-Z-PO157-049
    Resolution: 3264x4235
    Size: 912.79 KB
    Location: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US 
    Hometown: MARIANNA, FL, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Hometown: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patching ceremony paves the way for 254th Transportation to align mission [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Carmen Fleischmann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Hooah
    transportation
    patching
    Florida
    Soldiers
    West Palm Beach
    Florida Army National Guard
    254th Transportation Battalion
    50th Regional Support Group
    50 RSG
    Col. Richard Elam
    CSM Meisenheimer

