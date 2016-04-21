Adam Aberle, High Energy Laser Mobile Demonstrator program manager, U.S. Army's Space and Missile Defense Command and Army Forces Strategic Command Technical Center, holds up a unmanned aerial vehicle displaying the damage caused by a compact laser weapons system during the during the Maneuver Fires Integrated Experiment, at Fort Sill, April 21. (Photo by Monica K. Guthrie, Fort Sill PAO)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 15:37
|Photo ID:
|3116903
|VIRIN:
|160421-A-G8481-003
|Resolution:
|640x429
|Size:
|115.42 KB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MFIX2016-3 [Image 1 of 4], by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
