    MFIX2016-3 [Image 2 of 4]

    MFIX2016-3

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2016

    Photo by Monica K. Guthrie 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Adam Aberle, High Energy Laser Mobile Demonstrator program manager, U.S. Army's Space and Missile Defense Command and Army Forces Strategic Command Technical Center, holds up a unmanned aerial vehicle displaying the damage caused by a compact laser weapons system during the during the Maneuver Fires Integrated Experiment, at Fort Sill, April 21. (Photo by Monica K. Guthrie, Fort Sill PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MFIX2016-3 [Image 1 of 4], by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Maneuver Fires Integrated Experiment

