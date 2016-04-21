MFIX2016-3

Adam Aberle, High Energy Laser Mobile Demonstrator program manager, U.S. Army's Space and Missile Defense Command and Army Forces Strategic Command Technical Center, holds up a unmanned aerial vehicle displaying the damage caused by a compact laser weapons system during the during the Maneuver Fires Integrated Experiment, at Fort Sill, April 21. (Photo by Monica K. Guthrie, Fort Sill PAO)

Date Taken: 04.21.2016 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US