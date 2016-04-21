Robert Taylor, who was involved with the payload and design at General Atomics, explains how the power system is set up in a modular format, meaning if one is lost, the others can be manipulated to pick up the slack, during the Maneuver Fires Integrated Experiment, at Fort Sill, April 21. (Photo Credit: Monica K. Guthrie)
|04.21.2016
|01.23.2017 15:37
|3116900
|160421-A-G8481-001
|292x435
|93.07 KB
|FORT SILL, OK, US
This work, MFIX2016-2 [Image 1 of 4], by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
