    MFIX2016-1

    MFIX2016-1

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2016

    Photo by Monica K. Guthrie 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    A railgun sits, April 19, on a Fort Sill training area, part of the Maneuver Fires Integration Experiment (MFIX) 2016 which includes targeting software and laser systems. (Monica Wood, Fort Sill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 15:37
    Photo ID: 3116897
    VIRIN: 160421-A-G8481-001
    Resolution: 640x393
    Size: 86.24 KB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MFIX2016-1 [Image 1 of 4], by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MFIX2016-4
    MFIX2016-3
    MFIX2016-2
    MFIX2016-1

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    MFIX
    rail gun
    Maneuver Fires Integration Experiment

