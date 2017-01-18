Sgt. Thomas Henry, a signal support systems specialist, with Bravo Troop, 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, show Soldiers how to set an RF-1944 series broadband antenna, January 18, 2017, at Fort Stewart, Ga. 6-8 Cav. Soldiers received demonstrations and classes for different radio devices and equipment during a communication class. (U.S.Army photo by Sgt. John Onuoha / Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 11:49
|Photo ID:
|3116489
|VIRIN:
|170118-A-GS006-003
|Resolution:
|5036x3357
|Size:
|9.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mustangs improve communication efficiency [Image 1 of 3], by SGT John Onuoha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Mustangs improve communication efficiency
LEAVE A COMMENT