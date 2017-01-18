(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mustangs improve communication efficiency

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Sgt. John Onuoha 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers of Bravo Troop, 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division operate a Harris Falcon 150 high frequency manpack radio, January 18, 2017, at Fort Stewart, Ga. The Soldiers worked in groups to share knowledge and experience about the radio during a communication class. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Onuoha / Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 11:49
    Photo ID: 3116485
    VIRIN: 170118-A-GS006-001
    Resolution: 4911x3274
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustangs improve communication efficiency [Image 1 of 3], by SGT John Onuoha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

