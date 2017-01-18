Mustangs improve communication efficiency

Soldiers of Bravo Troop, 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division operate a Harris Falcon 150 high frequency manpack radio, January 18, 2017, at Fort Stewart, Ga. The Soldiers worked in groups to share knowledge and experience about the radio during a communication class. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Onuoha / Released)

