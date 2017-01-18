Mustangs improve communication efficiency

FORT STEWART, Ga. (Jan. 18, 2017) - Soldiers of 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division polished their communication skills at Fort Stewart, Ga., January 18, 2017.



6-8 Cav. Soldiers learned basic operations and procedures for an OE-254 antenna and a Harris Falcon 150 high frequency (HF) manpack radio, as well as how to perform basic communication on a Multiband Inter/Intra Team Radio (MBITR).



“The Soldiers received the information pretty well,” said Sgt. Thomas Henry, an instructor and a signal support systems specialist, with Bravo Troop, 6-8 Cav. “I had them take notes on how to set up an HF radio. While I was explaining, I was giving them hands-on examples to make sure that they know exactly how to operate it.”



Communication is crucial in military operations because Soldiers have to talk in order to keep accountability and transmit information pertinent to their mission.



“If you cannot communicate during a mission it will be difficult to accomplish your task and that can cause confusion,” said Pfc. Nicholas Toensing, a cavalry scout with Bravo Troop, 6-8 Cav. “With (good) communication, you have an organized plan where everyone will be informed on any changes or updates.”



The knowledge learned in this class will allow Soldiers to troubleshoot and use communication devices effectively in a training or combat environment.



Some Soldiers shared their experience in combat and how communication lead to mission success.



Henry said when he was deployed, he always gave Soldiers briefs about radios before they began an operation to refresh their memory and build confidence in their skills and equipment.



“I want to pass on my knowledge from all the experience I have to help the Soldiers understand how to be efficient in communication,” said Henry.



Henry deployed with a group of Soldiers that lost radio connection when hit by enemy fire in Iraq. They were able to regain communication immediately and call for medical assistance with the skills they learned from his brief which led to saving the life of their battle buddy.



Toensing said the training was informative. He looks forward to more practical exercises during training and sharing his new found knowledge with other Soldiers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 11:49 Story ID: 220995 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mustangs improve communication efficiency, by SGT John Onuoha, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.