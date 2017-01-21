VICENZA, Italy- Maj. Kenyon A. Eyman, civil affairs chief, Team 711, Co. A, 457th CA Bn., conducts key leader engagement training, during visit by Commanding General Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, U.S. Army Reserve Command, Jan. 21, 2017.
(Photo by Sgt. Daniel J. Friedberg, 7th MSC Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 02:51
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
This work, USARC CG visits Soldiers in Vicenza, Italy [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Daniel Friedberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
USARC CG visits Soldiers in Vicenza, Italy
