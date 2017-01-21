Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 02:51 Photo ID: 3115975 VIRIN: 012117-A-DF999-001 Resolution: 4873x3274 Size: 2.31 MB Location: VICENZA, IT

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USARC CG visits Soldiers in Vicenza, Italy [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Daniel Friedberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.