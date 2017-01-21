(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USARC CG visits Soldiers in Vicenza, Italy [Image 2 of 4]

    USARC CG visits Soldiers in Vicenza, Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Friedberg 

    7th Mission Support Command

    VICENZA, Italy-Commanding General Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, U.S.
    Army Reserve Command visits 7th Mission Support Command Soldiers from the 2500th Digital Liaison Detachment and Company A, 457th Civil Affairs Battalion, Jan. 21, 2017.
    (Photo by Sgt. Daniel J. Friedberg, 7th MSC Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 02:51
    Photo ID: 3115979
    VIRIN: 012017-A-DF999-003
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARC CG visits Soldiers in Vicenza, Italy [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Daniel Friedberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    457th Civil Affairs Battalion
    Vicenza
    2500th Digital Liaison Detachment
    7th Mission Support Command
    7th MSC
    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey

