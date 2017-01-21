VICENZA, Italy-Commanding General Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, U.S. Army Reserve Command visits 7th Mission Support Command Soldiers from the 2500th Digital Liaison Detachment and Company A, 457th Civil Affairs Battalion, Jan. 21, 2017.
(Photo by Sgt. Daniel J. Friedberg, 7th MSC Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 02:51
|Photo ID:
|3115977
|VIRIN:
|012017-A-DF999-002
|Resolution:
|3780x2886
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USARC CG visits Soldiers in Vicenza, Italy [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Daniel Friedberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
USARC CG visits Soldiers in Vicenza, Italy
LEAVE A COMMENT