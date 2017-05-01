Binoculars sit on a desk in the air traffic control tower at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 5, 2017. ATC Airmen use various tools to ensure the safe monitoring and maneuvering of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 01:33 Photo ID: 3115935 VIRIN: 170105-F-NV711-122 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.5 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ATC keeping eyes on our birds in the sky [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.