Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 01:33 Photo ID: 3115928 VIRIN: 170105-F-NV711-142 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 954.44 KB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, ATC keeping eyes on our birds in the sky [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.