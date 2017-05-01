Air traffic control airmen perform operations in the airfield tower at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 5, 2017. ATC ensures the safety of aircraft in the airspace around Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 01:33
|Photo ID:
|3115928
|VIRIN:
|170105-F-NV711-142
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|954.44 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ATC keeping eyes on our birds in the sky [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
