Senior Airman Justine King, 8th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, monitors the position of an aircraft on a radar screen at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 5, 2017. Radar approach controllers are responsible for coordinating aircraft that fly within Kunsan’s airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker/Released)
|01.05.2017
|01.23.2017 01:33
|3115929
|170105-F-NV711-166
|6016x4016
|1.58 MB
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
This work, ATC keeping eyes on our birds in the sky [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
