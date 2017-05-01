(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ATC keeping eyes on our birds in the sky [Image 2 of 5]

    ATC keeping eyes on our birds in the sky

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Justine King, 8th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, monitors the position of an aircraft on a radar screen at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 5, 2017. Radar approach controllers are responsible for coordinating aircraft that fly within Kunsan’s airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 01:33
    Photo ID: 3115929
    VIRIN: 170105-F-NV711-166
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ATC keeping eyes on our birds in the sky [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Air traffic control
    Republic of Korea
    ATC

