44th FS F-15s, VFMA 242 F-18s conduct combat training

A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle from the 44th Fighter Squadron takes to the sky during air combat training, Jan. 19, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 44th FS and U.S. Marine Corps from the Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242, Iwakuni, Japan, conduct air combat training missions frequently in order to build strategic partnerships and maintain peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)

