    44th FS F-15s, VFMA 242 F-18s conduct combat training [Image 3 of 3]

    44th FS F-15s, VFMA 242 F-18s conduct combat training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Nacho Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet from the Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242, Iwakuni, Japan, takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, during air combat training Jan. 19, 2017. Air combat training provides a unique opportunity for multiple units to use various locations helping ensure optimal training is conducted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 19:27
    Photo ID: 3115386
    VIRIN: 170119-F-QQ371-003
    Resolution: 2400x1572
    Size: 174.92 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th FS F-15s, VFMA 242 F-18s conduct combat training [Image 1 of 3], by Nacho Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

