A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet from the Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242, Iwakuni, Japan, takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, during air combat training Jan. 19, 2017. Air combat training provides a unique opportunity for multiple units to use various locations helping ensure optimal training is conducted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 19:27
|Photo ID:
|3115386
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-QQ371-003
|Resolution:
|2400x1572
|Size:
|174.92 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 44th FS F-15s, VFMA 242 F-18s conduct combat training [Image 1 of 3], by Nacho Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
