    44th FS F-15s, VFMA 242 F-18s conduct combat training [Image 2 of 3]

    44th FS F-15s, VFMA 242 F-18s conduct combat training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Nacho Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle from the 44th Fighter Squadron takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, during air combat training Jan. 19, 2017. The purpose of this training was to improve the interoperability and communication between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps, increasing the readiness and effectiveness of both agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 19:27
    Photo ID: 3115387
    VIRIN: 170119-F-QQ371-010
    Resolution: 4016x2832
    Size: 637.5 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th FS F-15s, VFMA 242 F-18s conduct combat training [Image 1 of 3], by Nacho Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Kadena Air Base
    USMC
    F-15 Eagle
    Iwakuni
    Mission
    F-18 Hornet
    44th FS
    Air Combat Training
    VFMA 242

