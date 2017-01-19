A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle from the 44th Fighter Squadron takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, during air combat training Jan. 19, 2017. The purpose of this training was to improve the interoperability and communication between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps, increasing the readiness and effectiveness of both agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 19:27 Photo ID: 3115387 VIRIN: 170119-F-QQ371-010 Resolution: 4016x2832 Size: 637.5 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 44th FS F-15s, VFMA 242 F-18s conduct combat training [Image 1 of 3], by Nacho Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.