U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Daniel Knowles (right), an information technology specialist with the 335th Signal Command (Theater) from Warner Robins, Ga., teaches preventative maintenance checks and services to other Soldiers during training in the command’s motor pool in East Point, Ga., Jan. 22, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 13:26
|Photo ID:
|3114966
|VIRIN:
|170122-A-ZU930-006
|Resolution:
|2700x1755
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|Hometown:
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I will always maintain my equipment [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT