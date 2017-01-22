U.S. Army Reserve Corporal Eric Adcock, a motor sergeant for the 335th Signal Command (Theater) from Sheboygan, Wi., shows wheeled vehicle mechanic Spc. Andrew Davis of Warner Robins, Ga. how to check the oil on a Humvee during preventative maintenance checks and services training at the 335th Signal Command headquarters in East Point, Ga., Jan. 22, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)
|01.22.2017
|01.22.2017 13:26
|3114952
|170122-A-ZU930-002
|2700x1784
|2.25 MB
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|SHEBOYGAN, WI, US
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|0
|0
|0
