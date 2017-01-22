U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Christina Wallace of Blairsville, Ga., teaches Humvee preventative maintenance checks and services to Pvt. 1st Class Keithley Huggins, an information technology specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y., in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) motor pool in East Point, Ga., Jan. 22, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 13:26
|Photo ID:
|3114963
|VIRIN:
|170122-A-ZU930-005
|Resolution:
|2700x1890
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|Hometown:
|BLAIRSVILLE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PMCS training [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
