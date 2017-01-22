U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Christina Wallace of Blairsville, Ga., teaches Humvee preventative maintenance checks and services to Pvt. 1st Class Keithley Huggins, an information technology specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y., in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) motor pool in East Point, Ga., Jan. 22, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 13:26 Photo ID: 3114963 VIRIN: 170122-A-ZU930-005 Resolution: 2700x1890 Size: 3.05 MB Location: EAST POINT, GA, US Hometown: BLAIRSVILLE, GA, US Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PMCS training [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.