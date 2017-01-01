Col. Bill Vivian, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Edward Zapata, SPMAGTF-CR-CC sergeant major, pass through an entry control point in Jordan, Jan. 1, 2017. While visiting these SPMAGTF Marines, Vivian and Zapata discussed the past, present and future missions of the force and thanked the Marines for their hard work. SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a well-trained crisis response force that participates in theater security cooperation exercises across USCENTCOM to support partner nations in this important region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 03:27 Photo ID: 3114802 VIRIN: 170101-M-VA277-054 Resolution: 4703x3135 Size: 1.46 MB Location: JO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SPMAGTF CO, SGTMAJ visit Marines in Jordan [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Shellie Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.