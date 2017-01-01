(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SPMAGTF CO, SGTMAJ visit Marines in Jordan [Image 1 of 4]

    SPMAGTF CO, SGTMAJ visit Marines in Jordan

    JORDAN

    01.01.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Shellie Hall 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Col. Bill Vivian, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Edward Zapata, SPMAGTF-CR-CC sergeant major, pass through an entry control point in Jordan, Jan. 1, 2017. While visiting these SPMAGTF Marines, Vivian and Zapata discussed the past, present and future missions of the force and thanked the Marines for their hard work. SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a well-trained crisis response force that participates in theater security cooperation exercises across USCENTCOM to support partner nations in this important region.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF CO, SGTMAJ visit Marines in Jordan [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Shellie Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    Jordan
    crisis response
    SPMAGTFCRCC
    Sgt. Maj. Edward Zapata
    Col. Bill Vivian

