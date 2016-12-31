SPMAGTF CO visits Marines in Jordan

Col. Bill Vivian, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command commanding officer, speaks with Marines in Jordan, Dec. 31, 2016. While visiting these SPMAGTF Marines, Vivian discussed the past, present and future missions of the force and thanked the Marines for their hard work. SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a well-trained crisis response force that participates in theater security cooperation exercises across USCENTCOM to support partner nations in this important region.

