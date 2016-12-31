(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SPMAGTF SGTMAJ visits Marines in Jordan [Image 3 of 4]

    SPMAGTF SGTMAJ visits Marines in Jordan

    JORDAN

    12.31.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Shellie Hall 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Sgt. Maj. Edward Zapata, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command sergeant major, speaks with Marines in Jordan, Dec. 31, 2016. While visiting these SPMAGTF Marines, Zapata discussed the past, present and future missions of the force and thanked the Marines for their hard work. SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a well-trained crisis response force that participates in theater security cooperation exercises across USCENTCOM to support partner nations in this important region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2016
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 03:26
    Photo ID: 3114800
    VIRIN: 161231-M-VA277-067
    Resolution: 4943x3295
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF SGTMAJ visits Marines in Jordan [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Shellie Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    Jordan
    crisis response
    SPMAGTFCRCC
    Sgt. Maj. Edward Zapata

