58th Presidential Inauguration

Soldiers from 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and servicemembers from around the Department of Defense participate in the 58th Presidential Inaugural parade in Washington D.C., January 20, 2017. The U.S. Military has participated in this important American tradition since April 30, 1789. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Gabriel Silva)

