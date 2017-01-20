Soldiers from 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and servicemembers from the Department of Defense march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural parade in Washington D.C., January 20, 2017. U.S. Armed Forces personnel provide ceremonial support to the 58th Presidential Inaugural during the Inaugural period. This support comprises musical units, marching elements, color guards, salute batteries, and honor cordons, which render appropriate ceremonial honors to the Commander-In-Chief. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Gabriel Silva)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 21:01 Photo ID: 3114343 VIRIN: 170120-A-OA805-1228 Resolution: 7052x4848 Size: 2.39 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 37], by PV2 Gabriel Silva, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.