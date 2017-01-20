(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 10 of 37]

    58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON D.C., AL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Pvt. Gabriel Silva 

    3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Soldiers from 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and servicemembers from the Department of Defense march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural parade in Washington D.C., January 20, 2017. U.S. Armed Forces personnel provide ceremonial support to the 58th Presidential Inaugural during the Inaugural period. This support comprises musical units, marching elements, color guards, salute batteries, and honor cordons, which render appropriate ceremonial honors to the Commander-In-Chief. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Gabriel Silva)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 21:01
    Photo ID: 3114329
    VIRIN: 170120-A-OA805-1103
    Resolution: 5831x4694
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 37], by PV2 Gabriel Silva, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT