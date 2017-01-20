(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2]

    58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    DC National Guard

    Local and federal authorities work to secure Pennsylvania Ave. early in the morning prior to the parade for the 58th Presidential Inauguration where Soldiers and Airmen from the National Guard are supporting partners who are working to ensure a safe and secure inauguration, Jan. 20. (National Guard Photo by Sgt. Cory Grogan, JTF-DC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 16:59
    Photo ID: 3114053
    VIRIN: 170120-Z-FS713-513
    Resolution: 1800x1196
    Size: 913.68 KB
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    58th Presidential Inauguration
    58th Presidential Inauguration

    TAGS

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

    • LEAVE A COMMENT