Local and federal authorities work to secure Pennsylvania Ave. early in the morning prior to the parade for the 58th Presidential Inauguration where Soldiers and Airmen from the National Guard are supporting partners who are working to ensure a safe and secure inauguration, Jan. 20. (National Guard Photo by Sgt. Cory Grogan, JTF-DC)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 16:59 Photo ID: 3114053 VIRIN: 170120-Z-FS713-513 Resolution: 1800x1196 Size: 913.68 KB Location: DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.