Members of the 176th and 168th Security Forces, and the 287th Military Police Company, from Alaska Air and Army National Guard pause for a photo with TSA leadership at a check point they provided security for near the Washington Monument, Jan. 20, at the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Soldiers and Airmen from the National Guard are supporting local and federal partners to ensure a safe and secure inauguration. More than 7500 Soldiers and Airmen from 44 states, 3 territories and the District of Columbia are working with partners to provide a safe and enjoyable environment. The National Guard is serving several critical functions including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services, logistics and ceremonial marching elements, and has been a part of every presidential inauguration since 1789. (National Guard Photo by Sgt. Cory Grogan, JTF-DC)

