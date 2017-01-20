(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 2]

    58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Cory Grogan 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the 176th and 168th Security Forces, and the 287th Military Police Company, from Alaska Air and Army National Guard pause for a photo with TSA leadership at a check point they provided security for near the Washington Monument, Jan. 20, at the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Soldiers and Airmen from the National Guard are supporting local and federal partners to ensure a safe and secure inauguration. More than 7500 Soldiers and Airmen from 44 states, 3 territories and the District of Columbia are working with partners to provide a safe and enjoyable environment. The National Guard is serving several critical functions including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services, logistics and ceremonial marching elements, and has been a part of every presidential inauguration since 1789. (National Guard Photo by Sgt. Cory Grogan, JTF-DC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 17:02
    Photo ID: 3114052
    VIRIN: 170120-Z-FS713-426
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

