Members of the U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force - National Capital Region provided military ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Paige Behringer)

