Members of the U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force - National Capital Region provided military ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Paige Behringer)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 15:40
|Photo ID:
|3113722
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-HL390-1111
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment [Image 1 of 16], by SGT Paige Behringer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
