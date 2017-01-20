(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commander in Chief’s Guard [Image 14 of 16]

    Commander in Chief’s Guard

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Paige Behringer 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Soldiers of the Commander in Chief’s Guard from A Company, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard,” march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force - National Capital Region provided military ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Paige Behringer)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander in Chief’s Guard [Image 1 of 16], by SGT Paige Behringer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCG
    USMC
    POTUS
    USN
    USAF
    USA
    United States Navy Band
    Inaugural Parade
    United States Air Force Band
    United States Army Band
    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region
    United States Marine Corps Band
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump
    Vice President Michael R. Pence
    United States Military Academy Band
    United States Naval Academy Band
    United States Coast Guard Band

