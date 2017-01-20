Soldiers of 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard,” Fife and Drum Corps march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force - National Capital Region provided military ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Paige Behringer)

