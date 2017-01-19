(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard MSST New York K-9 teams provide security during 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 5]

    Coast Guard MSST New York K-9 teams provide security during 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Barone from Maritime Safety and Security Team New York conducts a security sweep with his canine, Ruthie, aboard a dinner cruise boat in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. MSST New York is one of the Coast Guard's anti-terrorism teams established to protect local maritime assets and to support large-scale events including the 58th Presidential Inauguration. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masasch

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard MSST New York K-9 teams provide security during 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

