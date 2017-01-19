Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Barone from Maritime Safety and Security Team New York conducts a security sweep with his canine, Ruthie, aboard a dinner cruise boat in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. MSST New York is one of the Coast Guard's anti-terrorism teams established to protect local maritime assets and to support large-scale events including the 58th Presidential Inauguration. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi.
Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 15:35
|Photo ID:
|3113620
|VIRIN:
|170119-G-DX668-553
|Resolution:
|2832x4256
|Size:
|1.88 MB
Location:
WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|STATEN ISLAND, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard MSST New York K-9 teams provide security during 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
