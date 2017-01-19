Coast Guard MSST New York K-9 teams provide security during 58th Presidential Inauguration

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Barone from Maritime Safety and Security Team New York conducts a security sweep with his canine, Ruthie, aboard a dinner cruise boat in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. MSST New York is one of the Coast Guard's anti-terrorism teams established to protect local maritime assets and to support large-scale events including the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

