President, Vice President, and family dance at 58th Presidential Inauguration Liberty Ball

President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and their families dance for the time during the Liberty Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. Trump was sworn into office at the 58th Presidential Inauguration supported by more than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Ashley Marble)

