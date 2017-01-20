Joint Services Color Guard opens the 58th Presidential Inauguration Liberty Ball

A Joint Services Color Guard marches on stage during the National Anthem performed by the U.S. Air Force Band during the Liberty Ball, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Ashley Marble)

