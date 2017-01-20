(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force Band Performs at the 58th Presidential Inauguration Liberty Ball [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Air Force Band Performs at the 58th Presidential Inauguration Liberty Ball

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Ashley Marble 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    The U.S. Air Force Band performs during the Liberty Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Ashley Marble)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Band Performs at the 58th Presidential Inauguration Liberty Ball [Image 1 of 8], by SGT Ashley Marble, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

