The U.S. Air Force Band stands silhouetted on stage during the Liberty Ball, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Ashley Marble)

Date Taken: 01.20.2017
U.S. Air Force Band Performs at the 58th Presidential Inauguration Liberty Ball