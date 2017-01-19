Members of Team Andrews greet President Elect Donald Trump as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Jan. 20, 2017. Trump arrived here in prepartion for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, where he will take the oath as the President of the United States. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 10:15
|Photo ID:
|3112849
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-HB534-0131
|Resolution:
|4936x2769
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, President Elect arrives at JBA [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Rustie Kramer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT