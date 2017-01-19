President Elect arrives at JBA

Members of Team Andrews greet President Elect Donald Trump as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Jan. 20, 2017. Trump arrived here in prepartion for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, where he will take the oath as the President of the United States. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer)

