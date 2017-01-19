President Elect Donald Trump salutes Col. Casey D. Eaton, 89th Airlift Wing commander, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2017. Trump arrived here in prepartion for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, where he will take the oath as the President of the United States. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 10:15 Photo ID: 3112851 VIRIN: 170119-F-HB534-0347 Resolution: 3902x2601 Size: 4.02 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Elect arrives at JBA [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Rustie Kramer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.