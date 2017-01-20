1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) commander, Lt. Col. Jody Shouse, leads his staff as they perform "eyes right" at the President's reviewing stand during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. As the nation’s Premier Ceremonial Unit, Soldiers from The Old Guard provided musical and ceremonial support during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration to honor the 45th President of the United States. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 07:55 Photo ID: 3112779 VIRIN: 170120-A-HT688-238 Resolution: 4047x2467 Size: 4.64 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inauguration 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.