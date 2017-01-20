(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inauguration 2017 [Image 1 of 4]

    Inauguration 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold 

    3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) commander, Lt. Col. Jody Shouse, leads his staff as they perform "eyes right" at the President's reviewing stand during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. As the nation’s Premier Ceremonial Unit, Soldiers from The Old Guard provided musical and ceremonial support during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration to honor the 45th President of the United States. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 07:55
    Photo ID: 3112779
    VIRIN: 170120-A-HT688-238
    Resolution: 4047x2467
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inauguration 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT