    Inauguration 2017 [Image 2 of 4]

    Inauguration 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold 

    3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Members of The United States Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” play in front of the President's reviewing stand along Pennsylvania Avenue during the Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. During the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade, Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) continued their long standing tradition of ceremonial support using elements from the Presidential Salute Battery, the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Caisson platoon, Honor Guard Company, and the Color Guard to commemorate the 45th President of the United States. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 07:55
    Photo ID: 3112774
    VIRIN: 170120-A-HT688-778
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inauguration 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

