Inauguration 2017

Members of The United States Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” play in front of the President's reviewing stand along Pennsylvania Avenue during the Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. During the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade, Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) continued their long standing tradition of ceremonial support using elements from the Presidential Salute Battery, the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Caisson platoon, Honor Guard Company, and the Color Guard to commemorate the 45th President of the United States. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold)

