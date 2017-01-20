Inauguration 2017

U.S. military service members look on vigilantly as the audience grows for the swear-in ceremony during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. In a ceremony at the Capitol Building, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold)

