U.S. military service members look on vigilantly as the audience grows for the swear-in ceremony during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. In a ceremony at the Capitol Building, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold)
This work, Inauguration 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
