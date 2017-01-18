Iraqi security force practice bounding drills

Iraqi security forces cheer on fellow soldiers at an obstacle course at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 18, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)
|01.18.2017
|01.21.2017 05:18
|Location:
|BESMAYA, IQ
