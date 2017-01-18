An Iraqi security force soldier simulates providing suppressive fire while another soldier bounds to his next position at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Jan. 18, 2017. Besmaya is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve locations dedicated to building partner capacity. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 05:19 Photo ID: 3112636 VIRIN: 170118-A-LD787-048 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 1.31 MB Location: BESMAYA, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iraqi security force practice bounding drills [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.