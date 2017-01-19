170120-N-WA993-093 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2017) Capt. Buzz Donnelly, commanding officer of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), awards a command coin to a Sailor for asking a question during an all hands call in the hangar bay. In his remarks, Donnelly stressed the importance of safety during the ship’s maintenance period. Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)
