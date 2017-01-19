(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Capt. Buzz Donnelly

    Capt. Buzz Donnelly

    JAPAN

    01.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    170120-N-WA993-041 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2017) Capt. Buzz Donnelly, commanding officer of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses the crew during an all hands call in the hangar bay. In his remarks, Donnelly stressed the importance of safety during the ship’s maintenance period. Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

    This work, Capt. Buzz Donnelly [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

