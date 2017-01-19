National Guardsmen provide blocking stations

Guardsmen from 547th Transportation Company, and 104th Maintenance Company, Washington, D.C. mobilize trucks to various points for use as blocking stations in the Washington D.C area Jan. 19, 2017. Both companies are working out of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling providing military support and defense support of civil authorities during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon, JTF-DC).

