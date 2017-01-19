(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Guardsmen provide blocking stations [Image 5 of 5]

    National Guardsmen provide blocking stations

    WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon 

    DC National Guard

    Guardsmen from 547th Transportation Company, and 104th Maintenance Company, Washington, D.C. mobilize trucks to various points for use as blocking stations in the Washington D.C area Jan. 19, 2017. Both companies are working out of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling providing military support and defense support of civil authorities during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon, JTF-DC).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 17:57
    Photo ID: 3111085
    VIRIN: 170119-Z-IT216-215
    Resolution: 3008x2008
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guardsmen provide blocking stations [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Daniel Gagnon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    National Guardsmen provide blocking stations
    Guardman films mobilizing trucks
    National Guardsmen provide blocking stations
    National Guardsmen provide blocking stations
    National Guardsmen provide blocking stations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    547th transportation company
    National Guardsmen
    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling
    Washington D.C.
    104th maintenance company
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    58th Presidential 547th transportation company
    blocking stations

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT