(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS North Carolina Holds Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    USS North Carolina Holds Change of Command

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lee 

    Commander Submarine Forces Pacific

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 20, 2017) Cmdr. Matthew Lewis, left, and Cmdr. Gary Montalvo, Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina's (SSN 777) commanding officer, right, listen to remarks from the guest speaker during a change of command ceremony at Sharkey Theater in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 18:19
    Photo ID: 3111084
    VIRIN: 170120-N-LY160-0314
    Resolution: 5317x3798
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS North Carolina Holds Change of Command [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USS North Carolina Holds Change of Command
    USS North Carolina Holds Change of Command
    USS North Carolina Holds Change of Command
    USS North Carolina Holds Change of Command
    USS North Carolina Holds Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS North Carolina Holds Change of Command

    TAGS

    pearl harbor
    comsubpac
    navy
    change of command
    USS North Carolina
    sharkey theater
    ssn 777

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT