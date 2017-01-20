USS North Carolina Holds Change of Command

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (January 20, 2017) Cmdr. Gary Montalvo is piped ashore during the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) change of command at Sharkey Theater in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Montalvo was relieved by Cmdr. Matthew Lewis. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lee)

